UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's First 'cyber-dissident' Given 12-year Jail Term: Court

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 02:32 PM

China's first 'cyber-dissident' given 12-year jail term: court

China's first "cyber-dissident", whose website reported on sensitive topics including human rights, was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday for leaking state secrets, a court said

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :China's first "cyber-dissident", whose website reported on sensitive topics including human rights, was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday for leaking state secrets, a court said.

Huang Qi ran a website called "64 Tianwang" -- named after the bloody June 4, 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protesters.

His sentence is one of the harshest meted out to a dissident since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, according to court records.

Huang was guilty of "leaking national state secrets and providing state secrets to foreign entities", the statement by the Mianyang Intermediate People's Court said, adding that Huang will be deprived of political rights for four years.

Related Topics

Mianyang June Xi Jinping Court

Recent Stories

Join the Infinix festivities and get the exclusive ..

10 minutes ago

PM Imran, Trump to next meet in September

10 minutes ago

Earth's 2019 resources 'budget' spent by July 29: ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to hold first-ever Spe ..

4 minutes ago

Russian opposition politician Navalny might have b ..

6 seconds ago

Write-downs a bitter treatment for Sanofi sharehol ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.