China has seen new improvements in the photovoltaic power generation industry with its installed capacity surpassing 300 million kilowatts, official data showed

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :China has seen new improvements in the photovoltaic power generation industry with its installed capacity surpassing 300 million kilowatts, official data showed.

As of the end of 2021, the country's installed capacity of photovoltaic power came in at 306 million kilowatts, taking the top spot worldwide for a seventh straight year, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

The newly added installed capacity of photovoltaic power stood at 53 million kilowatts last year, leading the world for the ninth consecutive year.

Distributed generation has been a new spot in the sector's development, the NEA said.The installed capacity of distributed photovoltaic power grew to 107.5 million kilowatts, or one-third of the total, while in newly added power generation its proportion hit 55 percent last year.

China's household photovoltaic power generation maintained growth momentum with the capacity soaring to about 21.5 million kilowatts in 2021, becoming an important role in achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals, the NEA noted.