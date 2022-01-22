UrduPoint.com

China's Installed Capacity Of Photovoltaic Power Tops 300 Mnl Kw

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2022 | 03:02 PM

China's installed capacity of photovoltaic power tops 300 mnl kw

China has seen new improvements in the photovoltaic power generation industry with its installed capacity surpassing 300 million kilowatts, official data showed

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :China has seen new improvements in the photovoltaic power generation industry with its installed capacity surpassing 300 million kilowatts, official data showed.

As of the end of 2021, the country's installed capacity of photovoltaic power came in at 306 million kilowatts, taking the top spot worldwide for a seventh straight year, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

The newly added installed capacity of photovoltaic power stood at 53 million kilowatts last year, leading the world for the ninth consecutive year.

Distributed generation has been a new spot in the sector's development, the NEA said.The installed capacity of distributed photovoltaic power grew to 107.5 million kilowatts, or one-third of the total, while in newly added power generation its proportion hit 55 percent last year.

China's household photovoltaic power generation maintained growth momentum with the capacity soaring to about 21.5 million kilowatts in 2021, becoming an important role in achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals, the NEA noted.

Related Topics

World China Industry Top Million

Recent Stories

Demi Lovato returns to rock music

Demi Lovato returns to rock music

12 minutes ago
 China's used car sales soar in 2021

China's used car sales soar in 2021

25 seconds ago
 China's natural gas output up 8.2 pct in 2021

China's natural gas output up 8.2 pct in 2021

26 seconds ago
 Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir admitted to hospital agai ..

Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir admitted to hospital again

28 seconds ago
 MoHR, UNDP working in areas of health, education a ..

MoHR, UNDP working in areas of health, education and justice; official

16 minutes ago
 Fists fly in Honduran Congress ahead of new presid ..

Fists fly in Honduran Congress ahead of new president's inauguration

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.