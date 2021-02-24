Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, saw a significant rise in freight train services to and from Europe and Central Asia in 2020

JINAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, saw a significant rise in freight train services to and from Europe and Central Asia in 2020.

The city recorded a total of 542 freight train trips to and from Europe and Central Asia last year, registering a 243 percent jump year on year, said Huang Jie, deputy chief of the municipal office of port logistics, on Wednesday.

This is the fourth consecutive annual increase in the service since the first route linking Jinan and Russia's Moscow was launched in August 2017, Huang added.

Currently, the trains departing from Jinan arrive in over 40 cities located in some 18 countries, transporting cars, home appliances, mechanical equipment, laser engraving machines and other export goods.

The freight train service has played an important role in helping these countries battle against COVID-19 as anti-epidemic goods worth more than 86 million U.S. Dollars were transported from Jinan by the freight trains last year, Huang said.