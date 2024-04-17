China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Wednesday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 0.8 basis points to 1.723 percent Wednesday.
The seven-day rate rose 1.1 basis points to 1.816 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.5 basis points to 2.
0 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 0.9 basis points to 2.151 percent.
Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.
