Open Menu

China's State Council Appoints New Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 01:00 PM

China's State Council appoints new officials

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) China's State Council announced the appointment of several new officials on Thursday.

Long Teng was appointed vice minister of science and technology. He will no longer serve as president of the Beijing Institute of Technology.

Liu Zhongyi and Hu Binchen were appointed assistant ministers of public security.

Yu Huiwen was appointed vice minister of ecology and environment.

Mo Gaoyi has replaced Sun Yeli as director of the State Council Information Office.

Wu Zhaohui was named vice president of the Chinese academy of Sciences. Wu will no longer serve as vice minister of science and technology.

Related Topics

Technology China Beijing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

4 hours ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

19 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

1 day ago
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

2 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

2 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

2 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

2 days ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

2 days ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

2 days ago

More Stories From World