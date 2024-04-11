China's State Council Appoints New Officials
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) China's State Council announced the appointment of several new officials on Thursday.
Long Teng was appointed vice minister of science and technology. He will no longer serve as president of the Beijing Institute of Technology.
Liu Zhongyi and Hu Binchen were appointed assistant ministers of public security.
Yu Huiwen was appointed vice minister of ecology and environment.
Mo Gaoyi has replaced Sun Yeli as director of the State Council Information Office.
Wu Zhaohui was named vice president of the Chinese academy of Sciences. Wu will no longer serve as vice minister of science and technology.
