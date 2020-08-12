UrduPoint.com
Wed 12th August 2020 | 07:43 PM

Chinese FM congratulates new Sri Lanka FM Dinesh Gunawardena

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to Dinesh Gunawardena on his taking office as minister of foreign affairs of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to Dinesh Gunawardena on his taking office as minister of foreign affairs of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

In his message, Wang said the friendship between China and Sri Lanka has a long history. In recent years, the two countries' relations have developed steadily, and cooperation on the joint building of the Belt and Road has achieved fruitful results, he said.

China and Sri Lanka have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19 and their friendship has been deepened in times of adversity, Wang added.

China has always placed its relations with Sri Lanka in an important position in its neighborhood diplomacy, Wang noted, adding he is willing to work with Gunawardena to strengthen communication and coordination between the two countries' diplomatic departments, fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and constantly lift the two countries' strategic cooperative partnership that features sincere mutual help and long-term friendship to new levels.

