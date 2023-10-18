Open Menu

Chinese Hospital Provides Assistance To Lao Hospital On Treating Thalassemia

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2023 | 12:10 PM

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) -- Staff members from the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University in China have worked in Mittaphab Hospital in Lao capital Vientiane to assist with the treatment of thalassemia, helping strengthen the skills of Lao medical staff.

Deputy Director General of Mittaphab Hospital, Ketmany Phetsiriseng, on Monday spoke highly of the results of cooperation projects between the two hospitals, saying this has brought practical benefits for the local people, including in the diagnosis and treatment of thalassemia, Pasaxon newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that causes anaemia and can be fatal. Some people who suffer from this condition need monthly blood transfusions.

Head of the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University, Chen Junqiang, said "Our medical university will continue the support for Mittaphab Hospital with the aim of providing high-quality medical treatment and health management extension services in related fields."

More Stories From World