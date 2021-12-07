UrduPoint.com

Chinese Researchers Discover 31 New Wild Orchid Species

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:21 PM

Chinese researchers discover 31 new wild orchid species

Chinese researchers have discovered 31 new species of wild orchids in China, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (NFGA).

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Chinese researchers have discovered 31 new species of wild orchids in China, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (NFGA).

In recent years, the number of wild orchids has decreased sharply while some varieties have even become regionally extinct due to the exploitation and degradation of their native ecosystem.

In order to reinforce the protection of orchids and establish a scientific management and monitoring system, the NFGA launched a special investigation project targeting the nation's wild orchid resources in 2018.

So far, the project has discovered 31 new orchid species and 12 orchid species recorded for the first time in China.

The species and distribution of wild orchids were investigated across 16 regions including Yunnan Province, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Tibet Autonomous Region.

The project, which is expected to end in 2023, has recorded close to 1,260 orchid species, among which around 800 native orchid species are under ex-situ conservation in botanical gardens, and about 65 percent are distributed in national or provincial nature reserves, according to the NFGA.

The orchid family has important economic value and unique ornamental value. China is among the countries home to the most diverse collections of orchids on earth, with 1,745 species belonging to 181 genera recorded so far.

Related Topics

China 2018 Family

Recent Stories

East China's Hangzhou reports 2 new local cases

East China's Hangzhou reports 2 new local cases

34 seconds ago
 North China border city reports 26 new locally tra ..

North China border city reports 26 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

35 seconds ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

36 seconds ago
 Pakistani cricketers back anti-polio fight, urge ..

Pakistani cricketers back anti-polio fight, urge parents to vaccinate children

38 seconds ago
 Al Shabaab Militants Attack Kenyan Army Base in So ..

Al Shabaab Militants Attack Kenyan Army Base in Somalia - Reports

27 minutes ago
 US Embassy Says Aware of Arrest of US Citizen in R ..

US Embassy Says Aware of Arrest of US Citizen in Russia

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.