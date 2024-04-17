Open Menu

Chinese Shares Open Higher Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Chinese shares open higher Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Chinese stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.03 percent to open at 3,008.06 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened 0.28 percent higher at 9,180.51 points.

