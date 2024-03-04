ChiNext Index Closes Higher Monday
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.59 percent to close at 1,834.83 points Monday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
