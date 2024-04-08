ChiNext Index Lower At Midday Monday
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, went down 0.96 percent to 1,822.7 points in the morning session Monday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
