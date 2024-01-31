Open Menu

ChiNext Index Opens Higher Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ChiNext Index opens higher Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) -- The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, was up 0.09 percent to open at 1,585.21 points Wednesday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Shenzhen Stock Exchange Stocks

