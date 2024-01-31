ChiNext Index Opens Higher Wednesday
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) -- The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, was up 0.09 percent to open at 1,585.21 points Wednesday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
