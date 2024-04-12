Open Menu

CHINT Power Signs Contracts With Pakistani PV Distributors

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2024 | 11:00 AM

CHINT Power signs contracts with Pakistani PV distributors

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Recently, CHINT Power signed cooperation agreements with two photovoltaic companies for the distribution of 200MW inverters.

CHINT Power introduced industrial and commercial PV, ground power plant PV and energy storage system solutions at SolarEX in Turkey and reached these cooperation.

CHINT Power is a solar power system solution provider that designs, manufactures, and supplies high-reliability PV inverters and power solutions for customers.

It will work with these two Pakistani partners to explore the local PV market and provide a strong impetus for renewable energy development in Pakistan, Chinese media reported.

As a key node of the Belt and Road Initiative, Pakistan's abundant natural resources and strategic geographic location offer significant advantages for the development of new energy sources.

In order to further reduce dependence on fossil fuels, the world has begun to develop a sustainable energy industry, and Pakistan is no exception. Especially in the area of solar PV and wind power generation, the Pakistani government has proposed ambitious goals. They plan to achieve a renewable energy power generation share of 20% by 2025 and 30% by 2030.

According to the agreements, CHINT Power will provide optical storage system products and solutions, including inverters, and will also offer technical and service support to the two trading companies.

According to CHINT Power, in the future, they will share innovative technologies and efficient solutions with local customers, and add momentum to Pakistan's PV market with high-quality products, professional technology, and technical talent training.

