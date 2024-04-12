CHINT Power Signs Contracts With Pakistani PV Distributors
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2024 | 11:00 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Recently, CHINT Power signed cooperation agreements with two photovoltaic companies for the distribution of 200MW inverters.
CHINT Power introduced industrial and commercial PV, ground power plant PV and energy storage system solutions at SolarEX in Turkey and reached these cooperation.
CHINT Power is a solar power system solution provider that designs, manufactures, and supplies high-reliability PV inverters and power solutions for customers.
It will work with these two Pakistani partners to explore the local PV market and provide a strong impetus for renewable energy development in Pakistan, Chinese media reported.
As a key node of the Belt and Road Initiative, Pakistan's abundant natural resources and strategic geographic location offer significant advantages for the development of new energy sources.
In order to further reduce dependence on fossil fuels, the world has begun to develop a sustainable energy industry, and Pakistan is no exception. Especially in the area of solar PV and wind power generation, the Pakistani government has proposed ambitious goals. They plan to achieve a renewable energy power generation share of 20% by 2025 and 30% by 2030.
According to the agreements, CHINT Power will provide optical storage system products and solutions, including inverters, and will also offer technical and service support to the two trading companies.
According to CHINT Power, in the future, they will share innovative technologies and efficient solutions with local customers, and add momentum to Pakistan's PV market with high-quality products, professional technology, and technical talent training.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From World
-
Soldiers and militia turn on civilians in encircled DR Congo's Goma city9 minutes ago
-
Peru court sentences killers of Indigenous land defenders10 minutes ago
-
Paramount shows 'Gladiator 2' as Disney goes R-rated10 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher, yen weakens again19 minutes ago
-
Five-wicket Bumrah wrecks RCB as Mumbai seal easy IPL win29 minutes ago
-
Corach Rambler bids for more National glory, Kitty's Light a fairytale win29 minutes ago
-
Asia-Pacific gets new weapon in fight against drug-resistant TB29 minutes ago
-
Educated and unemployed: India's angry young voters30 minutes ago
-
DeChambeau seizes command with 65 at Masters as rivals falter39 minutes ago
-
US restricts diplomats' movements in Israel on security fears39 minutes ago
-
No Security Council 'consensus' on Palestinian UN membership39 minutes ago
-
DeChambeau leads Scheffler by one at Masters as ill winds swirl39 minutes ago