Open Menu

Chisinau To Reduce Russian Embassy To 10 Diplomats, 15 Technical Staff

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Chisinau to Reduce Russian Embassy to 10 Diplomats, 15 Technical Staff

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Russian embassy in Chisinau will be reduced to 10 diplomats and 15 members of the technical staff, Moldovan government spokesman Daniel Voda said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said that Chisinau has decided to cut Russia's diplomatic staff. The Russian Foreign Ministry called Chisinau's decision "unfounded."

"Today, the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the Russian side was informed about the decision of the Moldovan authorities to equalize the number of diplomatic, administrative, technical and service personnel of Russia operating in our country with the number Moldovan (personnel) in Russia. According to this decision, at the current stage, the representation of each state on the basis of the parity principle should be 10 diplomatic posts and 15 administrative, technical and service staff," Voda told a briefing.

Related Topics

Russia Chisinau Government

Recent Stories

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

30 minutes ago
 HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

45 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

45 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

45 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

2 hours ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

14 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

15 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

15 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

15 hours ago

More Stories From World