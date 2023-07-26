Chisinau to Reduce Russian Embassy to 10 Diplomats, 15 Technical Staff

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Russian embassy in Chisinau will be reduced to 10 diplomats and 15 members of the technical staff, Moldovan government spokesman Daniel Voda said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said that Chisinau has decided to cut Russia's diplomatic staff. The Russian Foreign Ministry called Chisinau's decision "unfounded."

"Today, the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the Russian side was informed about the decision of the Moldovan authorities to equalize the number of diplomatic, administrative, technical and service personnel of Russia operating in our country with the number Moldovan (personnel) in Russia. According to this decision, at the current stage, the representation of each state on the basis of the parity principle should be 10 diplomatic posts and 15 administrative, technical and service staff," Voda told a briefing.