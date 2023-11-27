Open Menu

Clean Sheet Kings Nice Keep Pressure On PSG

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Clean sheet kings Nice keep pressure on PSG

Nice, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Nice kept an eighth consecutive clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Toulouse on Sunday that keeps the Riviera outfit breathing down the necks of Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.

Paris thumped Monaco 5-2 on Friday and have 30 points from 13 games while Nice have 29 and Monaco 24.

Goalkeeper Marcin Bulka has not conceded a goal in Ligue 1 for 723 minutes, more than eight games ago.

Nice have yet to fall behind in their 13 Ligue 1 matches this term breaking the record of 12 held since the 1984-85 season by Bordeaux.

However, while they have only conceded a miserly four goals all season, they have only scored 14, which pales by comparison with PSG on 34.

"Our main strength is our defence," said Nice coach Francesco Farioli.

"We aren't interested in statistics, but it's nice racking up the points," he said.

Striker Terem Moffi scored the only goal of Sunday's game at Nice's Allianz Riviera, his fourth goal of the Ligue 1 season coming in the 54th minute with a simple tap-in after being set up by Morgan Sanson.

A week after releasing their coach Bruno Genesio, Brittany outfit Rennes got their campaign back on track with a 3-1 win over Reims.

New boss Julien Stephan experimented with a 3-4-3 formation from where Benjamin Bourigeaud scored one and set one up in a much-needed boost after a poor run.

Fellow Brittany club Brest won 3-1 away at Monpellier.

Later Sunday struggling giants Lyon host Lille, desperate for points as they sit rock bottom of Ligue 1 on seven points from 11 matches.

Lens extended their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to eight matches on Saturday with a 3-0 victory at Clermont, before turning their attentions to Wednesday's Champions League game at Arsenal.

Marseille's winless run stretched to four league matches after a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg.

The southern giants fell behind early on as Emanuel Emegha put the home team ahead, although Jonathan Clauss levelled before the half-hour mark.

But Gennaro Gattuso's men could not find a winner and sit ninth in the table, 16 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Related Topics

Poor Brest Reims Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Bordeaux Marseille Lyon Paris Monaco Sunday All From PSG Arsenal Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

16 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

2 days ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

2 days ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From World