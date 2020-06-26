Climate activists occupy two German coal mines

Several dozen climate activists occupied two opencast coal mines in Germany on Friday hoping to put pressure on the government to accelerate plans to phase out the polluting fossil fuel

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Several dozen climate activists occupied two opencast coal mines in Germany on Friday hoping to put pressure on the government to accelerate plans to phase out the polluting fossil fuel.

Around 60 protesters joined a demonstration at the Garzweiler mine near Cologne, police said, while about a dozen activists took part in a second protest at the Jaenschwalde mine in Brandenburg.

The Ende Gelaende (Game Over) campaign group said a total of about 100 people took part.

The occupation is being supported by other environmental groups,including the German branch of Fridays for Future.