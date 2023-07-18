(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) German climate activists have started a petition against US automaker Tesla's plans to expand its production in the German Federal state of Brandenburg.

"We urge all decision makers to take responsibility for the conservation and protection of our forests and groundwater, and under all circumstances to prevent the destruction of our homeland by expanding the Tesla Gigafactory," the petition said, published on the website of the innn.it platform.

The online petition has received almost 7,500 votes.

Tesla's Berlin-Brandenburg Gigafactory was opened in Germany in 2022. The facility occupies about 300 hectares. Media reported that the company had started to clear another 70 hectares of forest to expand activities at the site.

On Tuesday, several media outlets reported that Tesla had filed an application for the expansion of the plant with the regional environment ministry of Brandenburg state. The company reportedly plans to double production capacity to 1,000,000 vehicles annually.