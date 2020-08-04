Close to 900 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Germany, 370 More Than on Previous Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Germany confirmed 879 new COVID-19 cases and eight new coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24-hour period, the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, 509 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Germany.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany now stands at 211,281. The country's total COVID-19 death toll is 9,156, according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute.

Around 194,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Germany.

On Saturday, Germany reported 955 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths from COVID-19. On Sunday, there were 240 new cases and seven new deaths.

The Robert Koch Institute warns that there has been an increase in COVID-19 case numbers in many Federal states in Germany since last week and is calling for adherence to social distancing guidelines.