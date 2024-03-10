Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10 March, 2024)

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to UAE, warmly welcomed participants gathered to commemorate International Women's Day at a grand event held at the premises of the Embassy.

“This day is a reminder for our collective efforts to achieve gender parity and equality in all spheres of life. The current statistics on gender parity highlight the need for more concrete efforts and measures to achieve our goal of women empowerment”, emphasized the ambassador.

Mr.

Tirmizi said that in line with this year Women Day’s theme, we need to invest in women so that we can accelerate progress; especially focusing on addressing women economic dis-empowerment.

He underlined the importance of ensuring inclusivity by engaging women in political, economic, and cultural spheres.

The event’s most special feature was an in-depth interactive panel discussion with inspiring Pakistani women with acclaimed successes and accomplishments in various fields of life.

These Pakistani women included Zulfia Nazir, Football Player/Fitness Influencer, Kiran Malik Actor/ Model/ Entrepreneur, and Mehr F. Husain Author/Journalist/Publisher and Shazia Ali Khan Film Maker/Professor.

The panel discussion was moderated by Saba Karim Khan.

The proud Pakistani women stars shared their impactful stories and journeys of untiring struggle, dedication, and commitment to the passion of what they wanted to achieve in life.

The thrilling life story of each individual to reach the zenith of success in their professional careers and endeavors was undeniably impressive.

The Ambassador conferred special thanks to the panellists for joining the session and making it truly meaningful.

“It was a treat to be listening to a bunch of confident, successful, and impactful Pakistani women who are role models for young women and girls to get inspiration. I am also thankful to Emirati and women from other nationalities to have graced today’s event.

We also appreciate participation from gents and family members attending from diverse nationalities”, said the Ambassador.

The ambassador also appreciated Ms. Amber, Ms. Sabah Karim Khan, Professor of Anthropology, New York University Abu Dhabi, Ms.

Kiran Kazmi and Haniya Faisal for their efforts and assistance in making the event a success. A special documentary showcasing dynamic Pakistani women from diverse fields made by Pakistan’s Women Parliamentary Caucus was also shown during the event.

Another documentary video highlighting the role of Pakistani women in various walks of life, prepared by Ms. Haniya, with the assistance of Faisal Hussain, was shown during the event.