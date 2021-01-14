Colombian Defense Minister Hospitalized Over COVID-19 - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Colombian Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo has caught COVID-19 and has been hospitalized, Colombian media reported.
The minister was sent to a hospital in the city of Barranquilla, the center of the northern department of Atlantico, the Tiempo newspaper reported on late Wednesday.
City Mayor Jaime Pumarejo said that Trujillo was in a non-life-threatening condition.
Trujillo became the second minister of Colombia infected with the coronavirus, following Foreign Minister Claudia Blum.