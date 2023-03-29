Contacts Between Putin, IAEA Head Not Planned in Near Future - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) There are no plans to organize any meetings or phone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Grossi arrived at the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in the city of Enerhodar earlier in the day.

"No, so far there are no such contacts in the foreseeable schedule. He (Grossi) is in constant contact with his counterparts, the chairmen of Rosatom, with other colleagues, these contacts continue," Peskov told reporters.