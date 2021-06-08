UrduPoint.com
Contracts Worth $900Mln to Be Inked at Russian-Belarusian Region Forum - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Russia and Belarus expect to sign a range of deals worth some $900 million during the upcoming forum of the countries' regions, Natalya Kochanova, the chairwoman of the Belarusian upper house, said on Monday.

The remark was made at a conference to discuss preparations for the eighth edition of the Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia that is set to take place in the Moscow region from June 29 through July 1.

"We've already prepared a number of contracts for signing. Some have already been signed during preparations for the forum. This is why we hope we will reach the targeted sum of $700 million. Moreover, we intend to sign contracts worth more than that.

We are talking about $900 million already. And certainly agreements will be signed between enterprises and regions," Kochanova said, as cited by state news agency Belta.

The senior lawmaker also expressed confidence that the forum would be properly organized, noting that Minsk "always prepares very seriously for this important event" because the leaders of Belarus and Russia traditionally take part in it.

Last year, the event was partially held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The forum resulted in the signing of about 70 cooperation agreements and commercial contracts worth over $700 million.

