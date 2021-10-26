Cooperation in Barents Region Demonstrates Triumph of Peaceful Policies - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TROMSO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Cooperation between members states of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council (BEAC) demonstrates effectiveness of practical policies toward the solution of existing regional issues without geopolitical struggle, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The region has a handful of issues in need of solution, including climate and remoteness of the areas, the top diplomat said at the Youth Summit on the sidelines of the 18th BEAC Ministerial Session.

"The official approaches of all the countries in our Council are still dominated by the understanding that we need to do practical things.

Things that unite all of us," he said, adding that such a cooperation is "an example of good-neighborliness and an example of mutual assistance."

He believes that such an approach is applicable not only for all the countries involved in the cooperation in question but also each official, including ministers, "in their personal capacity."

BEAC was created in 1993 as a forum for regional cooperation. Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden as well as the European Commission are members of BEAC, while Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States have the status of observers.