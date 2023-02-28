UrduPoint.com

Court Satisfies Claim Of Russian Prosecutor General's Office To Former Sakhalin-1 Operator

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Court Satisfies Claim of Russian Prosecutor General's Office to Former Sakhalin-1 Operator

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) SAKHALINSK, February 28 (Sputnik) - The Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk City Court satisfied the claim of the Russia's Prosecutor General's Office against Exxon Neftegas Limited, the former operator of the Sakhalin-1 project, on tax debt and penalties, the press service of the judicial system of the Sakhalin region told Sputnik on Tuesday.

In January, media reported that Russia's State Duma asked to recover from Exxon Neftegas Limited almost 15.5 billion rubles ($207 million) of tax debt and penalties.

"The decision was made. The plaintiff's claims have been fully satisfied," the press service said.

