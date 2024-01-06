Cricket: Australia v Pakistan 3rd Test scoreboard

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Scoreboard on the fourth day of the third Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney cricket Ground on Saturday:

Pakistan 1st innings 313 (M. Rizwan 88, A. Jamal 82, A. Salman 53; P.Cummins 5-61)

Australia 1st innings 299 (M. Labuschagne 60, M. Marsh 54; A. Jamal 6-69)

Pakistan 2nd innings (68-7 overnight)

A. Shafique b Starc 0

S. Ayub lbw b Lyon 33

S. Masood c Carey b Hazlewood 0

B. Azam c Carey b Head 23

S. Shakeel c Smith b Hazlewood 2

M. Rizwan C Warner b Lyon 28

S. Khan b Hazlewood 0

A. Salman c Warner b Hazlewood 0

A.

Jamal c Head b Cummins 18

H. Ali b Lyon 5

M. Hamza not out 1

Extras (b2, lb3) 5

Total (all out; 43.1 overs) 115

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Shafique), 2-1 (Masood), 3-58 (Ayub), 4-60 (Azam), 5-67 (Shakeel), 6-67 (Khan), 7-67 (Salman), 8-109 (Rizwan), 9-109 (Jamal), 10-115 (Hasan)

Bowling: Starc 4-1-15-1, Hazlewood 5-2-16-4, Cummins 7-0-24-1, Lyon 17.1-2-36-3, Head 6-1-19-1

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG) Richard Illingworth (ENG)

tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

afp