Cricket: Australia V Pakistan 3rd Test Scoreboard
Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Scoreboard on the fourth day of the third Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney cricket Ground on Saturday:
Pakistan 1st innings 313 (M. Rizwan 88, A. Jamal 82, A. Salman 53; P.Cummins 5-61)
Australia 1st innings 299 (M. Labuschagne 60, M. Marsh 54; A. Jamal 6-69)
Pakistan 2nd innings (68-7 overnight)
A. Shafique b Starc 0
S. Ayub lbw b Lyon 33
S. Masood c Carey b Hazlewood 0
B. Azam c Carey b Head 23
S. Shakeel c Smith b Hazlewood 2
M. Rizwan C Warner b Lyon 28
S. Khan b Hazlewood 0
A. Salman c Warner b Hazlewood 0
A.
Jamal c Head b Cummins 18
H. Ali b Lyon 5
M. Hamza not out 1
Extras (b2, lb3) 5
Total (all out; 43.1 overs) 115
Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Shafique), 2-1 (Masood), 3-58 (Ayub), 4-60 (Azam), 5-67 (Shakeel), 6-67 (Khan), 7-67 (Salman), 8-109 (Rizwan), 9-109 (Jamal), 10-115 (Hasan)
Bowling: Starc 4-1-15-1, Hazlewood 5-2-16-4, Cummins 7-0-24-1, Lyon 17.1-2-36-3, Head 6-1-19-1
Toss: Pakistan
Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG) Richard Illingworth (ENG)
tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)
afp