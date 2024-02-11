Cricket: Australia V West Indies 2nd T20 Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Adelaide, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the first innings of the second T20 international between Australia and the West Indies in Adelaide on Sunday:
Australia 241-4 in 20 overs (G. Maxwell 120 not out, T. David 31 not out, M. Marsh 29; J. Holder 2-42) v West Indies
Toss: West Indies
