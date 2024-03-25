Open Menu

Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka First Test Scoreboard

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka first Test scoreboard

Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Final scoreboard following the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Monday:

Sri Lanka 1st innings 280 (D. de Silva 102, K. Mendis 102; K. Ahmed 3-72, N. Rana 3-87)

Bangladesh 1st innings 188 (T. islam 47; V. Fernando 4-48, L. Kumara 3-31, K. Rajtha 3-56)

Sri Lanka 2nd innings 418 (K. Mendis 164, D. de Silva 108; M. Hasan 4-74)

Bangladesh 2nd innings (47-5)

M. Hasan lbw b Fernando 0

Z. Hasan c Mendis b Kumara 19

N. Shanto c Karunaratne b Rajitha 6

M. Haque not out 87

S. Hossain c Mendis b Fernando 0

L. Das c Mathews b Fernando 0

T. Islam lbw b Rajitha 6

M. Miraz c de Silva b Rajitha 33

S.

Islam c & b Rajitha 12

K. Ahmed c Mendis b Rajitha 0

N. Rana c de Silva b Kumar 0

Extras (b11, lb3, nb3, w2) 19

Total (all out; 49.2 overs) 182

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Mahmudul), 2-9 (Najmul), 3-36 (Zakir), 4-37 (Shahadat), 5-37 (Liton), 6-51 (Taijul), 7-117 (Mehidy), 8-164 (Shoriful), 9-164 (Khaled), 10-182 (Rana)

Bowling: Fernando 15-5-36-3 (w1), Rajitha 14-1-56-5 (nb2), Kumara 11.2-1-39-2 (nb1), Prabath Jayasuriya 9-1-37-0

Toss: Bangladesh

result: Sri Lanka win by 328 runs

Series: Sri Lanka lead 1-0

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZ), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

tv Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ)

Related Topics

Bangladesh Sri Lanka Sylhet Lead Richard Illingworth Rod Tucker Chris Gaffaney Jeff Crowe TV All

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

2 hours ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

2 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

2 days ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

2 days ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

2 days ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

2 days ago

More Stories From World