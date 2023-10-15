Cricket: England v Afghanistan World Cup scoreboard

(@FahadShabbir)

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup match between England and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday:

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz run out (sub Willey/Buttler) 80

Ibrahim Zadran c Root b Rashid 28

Rahmat Shah st Buttler b Rashid 3

Hashmatullah Shahidi b Root 14

Azmatullah Omarzai c Woakes b Livingstone 19

Ikram Alikhil c Curran b Topley 58

Mohammad Nabi c Root b Wood 9

Rashid Khan c Root b Rashid 23

Mujeeb Ur Rahman c Root b Wood 28

Naveen-ul-Haq run out (Buttler) 5

Fazalhaq Farooqi not out 2

Extras (lb1, nb3, w11) 15

Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 284

Fall of wickets: 1-114 (Ibrahim Zadran), 2-122 (Rahmat Shah), 3-122 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz), 4-152 (Azmatullah Omarzai), 5-174 (Hashmatullah Shahidi), 6-190 (Mohammad Nabi), 7-233 (Rashid Khan), 8-277 (Ikram Alikhil), 9-277 (Mujeeb Ur Rahman), 10-284 (Naveen-ul-Haq

Bowling: Woakes 4-0-41-0 (2w), Topley 8.5-1-52-1 (3w, 1nb), Curran 4-0-46-0 (2nb), Adil Rashid 10-1-42-3 (1w), Wood 9-0-50-2, Livingstone 10-0-33-1, Root 4-0-19-1

England

J.

Bairstow lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi 2

D. Malan c Ibrahim Zadran b Mohammad Nabi 32

J. Root b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 11

H. Brook c Ikram Alikhil b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 66

J. Buttler b Naveen-ul-Haq 9

L. Livingstone lbw b Rashid Khan 10

S. Curran c Rahmat Shah b Mohammad Nabi 10

C. Woakes b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 9

A. Rashid c Mohammad Nabi b Rashid Khan 20

M. Wood b Rashid Khan 18

R. Topley not out 15

Extras (lb4, nb1, w8) 13

Total (all out, 40.3 overs) 215

Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Bairstow), 2-33 (Root), 3-68 (Malan), 4-91 (Buttler), 5-117 (Livingstone), 6-138 (Curran), 7-160 (Woakes), 8-169 (Brook), 9-198 (Rashid), 10-215 (Wood)

Bowling: Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10-1-51-3 (1w), Fazalhaq Farooqi 7-0-50-1 (2w), Naveen-ul-Haq 6-1-44-1 (1nb), Mohammad Nabi 6-0-16-2 (1w), Rashid Khan 9.3-1-37-3, Azmatullah Omarzai 2-0-13-0

result: Afghanistan won by 69 runs

Toss: England

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS) and Sharfuddoula (BAN)

tv Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)