Open Menu

Cricket: India V England 3rd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard

Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the third Test between India and England in Rajkot on Saturday:

India 1st innings 445 (R. Sharma 131, R. Jadeja 112, S. Khan 62; M. Wood 4-114, R. Ahmed 2-85)

England 1st innings (overnight 207-2, B. Duckett 133, J. Root 9)

Z. Crawley c Patidar b Ashwin 15

B. Duckett c Gill b Kuldeep 153

O. Pope lbw b Siraj 39

J. Root c Jaiswal b Bumrah 18

J. Bairstow lbw b Kuldeep 0

B. Stokes c Bumrah b Jadeja 41

B. Foakes c Sharma b Siraj 13

R. Ahmed b Siraj 6

T. Hartley st Jurel b Jadeja 9

M. Wood not out 4

J. Anderson b Siraj 1

Extras (b6, lb5, nb4, pen5) 20

Total (all out, 71.1 overs) 319

Fall of wickets: 1-89 (Crawley), 2-182 (Pope), 3-224 (Root), 4-225 (Bairstow), 5-260 (Duckett), 6-299 (Stokes), 7-299 (Foakes), 8-314 (Ahmed), 9-314 (Hartley), 10-319 (Anderson)

Bowling: Bumrah 15-1-54-1 (nb1), Siraj 21.

1-2-84-4 (nb1), Yadav 18-2-77-2, Ashwin 7-0-37-1 (out of Test), Jadeja 10-0-51-2 (nb2)

India 2nd innings

Y. Jaiswal retired hurt 104

R. Sharma lbw b Root 19

S. Gill not out 65

R. Patidar c Ahmed b Hartley 0

K. Yadav not out 3

Extras (lb 5) 5

Total (2 wickets, 51 overs) 196

Still to bat: S. Khan, R. Jadeja, D. Jurel, R. Ashwin (out of match) J. Bumrah, M. Siraj

Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Rohit), 1-185* (Jaiswal, retired hurt), 2-191 (Patidar)

Bowling: Anderson 6-1-32-0, Root 14-2-48-1, Hartley 15-2-42-1, Wood 8-0-38-0, Ahmed 8-0-31-0

Toss: India

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Related Topics

India Rajkot Anderson Kumar Dharmasena Rod Tucker Joel Wilson Jeff Crowe TV All

Recent Stories

PTI-P head Pervez Khattak steps down from his offi ..

PTI-P head Pervez Khattak steps down from his office

48 seconds ago
 Commissioner Rawalpindi suffering from mental illn ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi suffering from mental illness, says Amir Mir

1 hour ago
 Police arrest PTI leader Salman Akram Raja over pr ..

Police arrest PTI leader Salman Akram Raja over protest against election rigging

2 hours ago
 PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings

PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings

2 hours ago
 Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns ..

Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns over electoral fraud

3 hours ago
 Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for firs ..

Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for first time

3 hours ago
Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to ..

Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central co ..

4 hours ago
 Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan d ..

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks r ..

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound

18 hours ago
 QMC plans to conduct building survey

QMC plans to conduct building survey

18 hours ago

More Stories From World