Cricket: India V England 3rd Test Scoreboard
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the third Test between India and England in Rajkot on Saturday:
India 1st innings 445 (R. Sharma 131, R. Jadeja 112, S. Khan 62; M. Wood 4-114, R. Ahmed 2-85)
England 1st innings (overnight 207-2, B. Duckett 133, J. Root 9)
Z. Crawley c Patidar b Ashwin 15
B. Duckett c Gill b Kuldeep 153
O. Pope lbw b Siraj 39
J. Root c Jaiswal b Bumrah 18
J. Bairstow lbw b Kuldeep 0
B. Stokes c Bumrah b Jadeja 41
B. Foakes c Sharma b Siraj 13
R. Ahmed b Siraj 6
T. Hartley st Jurel b Jadeja 9
M. Wood not out 4
J. Anderson b Siraj 1
Extras (b6, lb5, nb4, pen5) 20
Total (all out, 71.1 overs) 319
Fall of wickets: 1-89 (Crawley), 2-182 (Pope), 3-224 (Root), 4-225 (Bairstow), 5-260 (Duckett), 6-299 (Stokes), 7-299 (Foakes), 8-314 (Ahmed), 9-314 (Hartley), 10-319 (Anderson)
Bowling: Bumrah 15-1-54-1 (nb1), Siraj 21.
1-2-84-4 (nb1), Yadav 18-2-77-2, Ashwin 7-0-37-1 (out of Test), Jadeja 10-0-51-2 (nb2)
India 2nd innings
Y. Jaiswal retired hurt 104
R. Sharma lbw b Root 19
S. Gill not out 65
R. Patidar c Ahmed b Hartley 0
K. Yadav not out 3
Extras (lb 5) 5
Total (2 wickets, 51 overs) 196
Still to bat: S. Khan, R. Jadeja, D. Jurel, R. Ashwin (out of match) J. Bumrah, M. Siraj
Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Rohit), 1-185* (Jaiswal, retired hurt), 2-191 (Patidar)
Bowling: Anderson 6-1-32-0, Root 14-2-48-1, Hartley 15-2-42-1, Wood 8-0-38-0, Ahmed 8-0-31-0
Toss: India
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
Recent Stories
PTI-P head Pervez Khattak steps down from his office
Commissioner Rawalpindi suffering from mental illness, says Amir Mir
Police arrest PTI leader Salman Akram Raja over protest against election rigging
PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings
Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns over electoral fraud
Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for first time
Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central co ..
Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
More Stories From World
-
Jaiswal ton puts India's lead over England past 3002 minutes ago
-
AU Commission chief hopes for vote soon in Senegal52 minutes ago
-
Kremlin silent after Navalny's death in jail1 hour ago
-
'Bomb' hits DRCongo airport as fighting flares in restive east2 hours ago
-
Rohit departs with India leading England by 1702 hours ago
-
AU leaders meet facing coups, conflicts, crises3 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results3 hours ago
-
Global measures against climate change should be taken urgently: Colombian president4 hours ago
-
West mounts pressure on Russia after Navalny's death in jail4 hours ago
-
China to become global powerhouse in tech, pharma: IMD4 hours ago
-
Over 100 detained at memorials for Navalny in Russia4 hours ago
-
Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard5 hours ago