Open Menu

Police Use Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets In Georgia Pro-EU Protest Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Police use tear gas, rubber bullets in Georgia pro-EU protest crackdown

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Georgian police on Tuesday used tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters, an AFP reporter saw, as thousands rallied for a third week against a controversial "foreign influence" bill.

The Black Sea Caucasus nation has been gripped by mass anti-government protests since April 9, after the ruling Georgian Dream party reintroduced plans to pass a law, which Brussels has denounced as undermining Tbilisi's EU aspirations.

On Monday evening, masked riot police violently cracked down on the peaceful rally, using tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets while beating and arresting scores of people protesting against the bill.

Critics say the measures resembles Russian legislation used to silence dissent.

Blocking traffic on Rustaveli Avenue, Tbilisi's main thoroughfare, several thousand protesters gathered outside parliament earlier on Tuesday, the third week of youth-dominated daily rallies against the measure.

"They are scared because they see our resolve," one of the protesters, 21-year-old Natia Gabisonia, told AFP. "We will not let them pass this Russian law and bury our European future."

MPs were debating the draft law's second reading on Tuesday, with the ruling party aiming to adopt it in mid-May.

The bill needs to pass three readings in parliament and a presidential signature to become law. Georgia's president is widely expected to veto the measure, but the ruling party has enough seats to override the veto in parliament.

Related Topics

Police Water Russia Parliament Traffic Brussels Tbilisi Reading Georgia April Gas

Recent Stories

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

2 hours ago
 Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

6 hours ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

7 hours ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

7 hours ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

7 hours ago
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

8 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

8 hours ago
 Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

9 hours ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

10 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

11 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World