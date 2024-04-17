Croatia Votes After Bitter PM-president Fight
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Croatians voted for a new prime minister on Wednesday after a bitter campaign between the incumbent and a populist president who wants the job despite a court warning.
The showdown between conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and left-wing populist President Zoran Milanovic comes as the European Union nation wrestles with corruption, a labour shortage, the highest inflation rate in the eurozone and illegal migration.
For months, Plenkovic and his ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) seemed poised for an easy victory that would secure his third term as premier.
But in mid-March, Milanovic made the shock announcement that he would challenge Plenkovic and become candidate for the Social Democrats (SDP).
Milanovic was prime minister shortly before Plenkovic and his role as president is largely ceremonial.
Labelling the elections a "referendum on the country's future", the president urged citizens to "go out and vote for anyone but the HDZ".
Calling Plenkovic the "godfather of crime" Milanovic highlighted the recent appointment of the country's new chief prosecutor, a judge with alleged ties to corruption suspects.
"When one is dealing with thugs and savages who abuse their position then one has to use muscles and I know how to do that," Milanovic, 57, told reporters after voting in Zagreb.
Corruption has long been the Achilles heel for the HDZ.
Several of Plenkovic's ministers have stepped down following accusations and the anti-graft fight was key to Croatia's bid to join the EU in 2013.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach
Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
More Stories From World
-
Hong Kong researchers pioneer new stem cell platform for immunodeficiency treatment1 minute ago
-
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid1 minute ago
-
Exhausted Ukrainian soldiers fight on or 'the war is over'2 minutes ago
-
China to hold first space cooperation forum with LatAm, Caribbean countries2 minutes ago
-
Russian strike on Ukraine city kills 1321 minutes ago
-
Israel talks on Gaza truce 'stalling': Qatar mediator32 minutes ago
-
Australia's Great Barrier Reef hit by record bleaching41 minutes ago
-
Five killed in Russian strike on Chernigiv: mayor41 minutes ago
-
Israel under pressure to refrain from striking Iran after attack51 minutes ago
-
Jailed Myanmar leader Suu Kyi moved to house arrest51 minutes ago
-
China says defence chief called for greater 'trust' in talks with US51 minutes ago
-
French far right gets youthful vibe with 28-year-old leader51 minutes ago