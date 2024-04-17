Croatia votes after bitter PM-president fight

Croatians voted for a new prime minister on Wednesday after a bitter campaign between the incumbent and a populist president who wants the job despite a court warning

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Croatians voted for a new prime minister on Wednesday after a bitter campaign between the incumbent and a populist president who wants the job despite a court warning.

The showdown between conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and left-wing populist President Zoran Milanovic comes as the European Union nation wrestles with corruption, a labour shortage, the highest inflation rate in the eurozone and illegal migration.

For months, Plenkovic and his ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) seemed poised for an easy victory that would secure his third term as premier.

But in mid-March, Milanovic made the shock announcement that he would challenge Plenkovic and become candidate for the Social Democrats (SDP).

Milanovic was prime minister shortly before Plenkovic and his role as president is largely ceremonial.

Labelling the elections a "referendum on the country's future", the president urged citizens to "go out and vote for anyone but the HDZ".

Calling Plenkovic the "godfather of crime" Milanovic highlighted the recent appointment of the country's new chief prosecutor, a judge with alleged ties to corruption suspects.

"When one is dealing with thugs and savages who abuse their position then one has to use muscles and I know how to do that," Milanovic, 57, told reporters after voting in Zagreb.

Corruption has long been the Achilles heel for the HDZ.

Several of Plenkovic's ministers have stepped down following accusations and the anti-graft fight was key to Croatia's bid to join the EU in 2013.