Cuba to Receive Food Supplies From Nicaragua - Vice-President

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Nicaraguan government announced on Wednesday it would send food supply to Cuba as humanitarian assistance amid the growing COVID-19 outbreak and political unrest in the country.

"In the coming days, very soon our people, our government will send to the Cuban people and government a ship loaded with Nicaraguan food supplies" Vice President Rosario Murillo said as aired by Canal 4 Nicaragua.

Sending food supply to Cuba will be a "national contribution to fighting the pandemic," the official added.

Earlier in July, Russia sent a shipment of coronavirus-related aid to Cuba, including 1 million masks.

Mexico also delivered food and medical supplies to Cuba after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that social roots of protests should not be politicized.

On July 11, Cuba saw the largest protests in the island nation since 1994, sparked by anger over shortages of food, medicine, and other basic necessities. More than 100 demonstrators have been arrested, according to local media.

With a population of 11 million, Cuba reported nearly 4,000 coronavirus cases per million residents over the last week, which is 9 times more than the world average, in an outbreak fueled by the spread of more contagious COVID-19 strains on the island.