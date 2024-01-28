Cycling: Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Results
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Geelong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) results from the WorldTour's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on Sunday, a 176km ride from Geelong to Geelong:
1. Laurence Pithie (NZL/Groupama-FDJ) 4hr 17min 40sec, 2. Natnael Tesfatsion (ERI/Lidl-Trek), 3. Georg Zimmermann (GER/Intermarché-Wanty), 4. Corbin Strong (NZL/Israel-Premier Tech), 5. Jhonatan Narvaez (ECU/Ineos-Grenadiers).
