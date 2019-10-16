UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Counts On Russia's Help With Turkey's Mediterranenan Drilling - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 07:21 PM

Cyprus Counts on Russia's Help With Turkey's Mediterranenan Drilling - Foreign Ministry

Cyprus hopes that Russia can convince Turkey to stop its drilling for hydrocarbons in the island's exclusive economic zone, Permanent Secretary of the Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tasos Tzionis told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Cyprus hopes that Russia can convince Turkey to stop its drilling for hydrocarbons in the island's exclusive economic zone, Permanent Secretary of the Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tasos Tzionis told Sputnik in an interview.

"We count on those who can help," Tzionis said, listing UN Security Council and the European Union as allies on this matter.

"We hope that Russia, which has channels of communication with Turkey, will also convey its position to the Turkish government so that they show restraint and act in accordance with the rules," Tzionis added.

According to the diplomat, Cyprus has taken some steps on its own based on its laws, but Turkey was not deterred.

"But I believe that there are results. We are not happy only with those results, but it is better than nothing. It is a process. We hope that by the end Turkey might think twice whether to continue or not, with this reaction that it receives," he said.

The European Union earlier this week agreed on potential sanctions against Turkey over the drilling in the Mediterranean Sea and will now have to agree the targets of these restrictive measures.

Turkey maintains that it and the Turkish Cypriot community have the right to the natural resources in question.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Turkey European Union Cyprus Government

Recent Stories

National Assembly's bobdy form subcommittee to rev ..

5 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed launches ‘Behavioural Reward Prog ..

26 minutes ago

Standing Committee for action against blasphemous ..

5 minutes ago

PTCL posts Double Digit Growth in Net Profit

30 minutes ago

Govt. formulates strategies for development of gem ..

5 minutes ago

Philippines holds China to draw at FIFA World Cup ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.