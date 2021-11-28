Czech President Appoints Petr Fiala as New Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman appointed Petr Fiala, the leader of the Together coalition that won the general election in October, as the head of the new government on Sunday.

"I appoint you the head of the government and wish you success in this position for the benefit of all citizens of the Czech Republic," Zeman said during the ceremony, broadcast by the Czech television.