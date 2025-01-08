Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia 2025 begins in Bisha

Bisha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The third stage of the Dakar Rally 2025, which is being held in Saudi Arabia for the sixth consecutive year, started Tuesday and will continue until January 17.

Competitors began the stage in Bisha Governorate and will finish in Al Hanakiyah, covering a total distance of 894 km, including a timed special stage of 327 km.

The fourth stage of the event will start today from Al Hanakiyah and conclude in AlUla Governorate, covering a total distance of 588 km, including a timed special stage of 415 km. Drivers will face significant challenges in this stage as they will not be able to rely on mechanical support teams.