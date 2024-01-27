Open Menu

Dazzling Doncic Scores 73 As Mavs Down Hawks

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Dazzling Doncic scores 73 as Mavs down Hawks

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Luka Doncic matched the fourth-highest scoring performance in NBA history Friday, pouring in 73 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 148-143 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

A masterful individual performance saw the Slovenian star set a Mavs record with 41 first-half points, with the scorching run continuing in the second half as Dallas kept the determined Hawks at bay.

Doncic added 10 rebounds and seven assists. He connected on 25 of 33 shots from the floor -- including eight three-pointers -- and made 15 of his 16 free throws.

Doncic ranked the performance "probably at the top" in his career, but with the Mavs coming in on a three-game losing streak he was just focused on getting a victory.

"We've been struggling lately," he said. "Mindset was get a win.

"I was just going, you know, whatever the defense give me," Doncic added. "In the second half they doubled me all the time so I tried to make some plays."

His sensational performance spoiled the return of Trae Young, who led the Hawks with 30 points after missing two games in concussion protocol.

Doncic's franchise-record effort pushed him into elite NBA territory. Only Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant have scored more points in a game, Chamberlain with the league record 100 in 1962 and Bryant with 81 in 2006.

Chamberlain also owns a 78-point performance and two of 73 -- a number also reached by David Thompson and, now, Doncic.

Mavs coach Jason Kidd said it was something "extra special" from a player who comes up special on a regular basis.

"What he does on the court is different than anybody else," Kidd said, adding that Doncic's ability to keep feeding his teammates amid his own red-hot scoring made the victory possible.

"His ability to make shots, create shots, find open guys -- he did that at a high level tonight," Kidd said, adding he never feared Doncic's hot hand would pull the Mavs out of their game plan.

"He is the game plan," Kidd said.

The Hawks had pulled within three points with less than two minutes to play, but Doncic drove for a layup, drew a foul and converted the free throw to help push the lead back to seven with 58 seconds left.

A Young basket cut the deficit to three with 10 seconds to play, but Tim Hardaway Jr. made a pair of free throws to seal it for the Mavs, who were without injured Kyrie Irving.

Doncic's 25 baskets were a career high and he crushed his own franchise record of 60 points, set against the New York Knicks on December 27, 2022.

Doncic's effort came less than a week after Joel Embiid poured in 70 in a Philadelphia 76ers win over San Antonio -- and it wasn't the only eye-popping outburst of the night.

Phoenix guard Devin Booker's 62-point performance, however, came in a losing effort as the Indiana Pacers triumphed 133-131 to halt the Suns' seven-game winning streak.

They led by as many as 17 but the Pacers had tied it up with less than a minute to play and Obi Toppin's putback basket off a Pascal Siakam miss sealed the victory as Booker couldn't get his three-pointer to fall as time expired.

Related Topics

Injured Young Thompson San Antonio Kobe David Lead Phoenix Dallas Philadelphia Atlanta New York December All From Top Coach Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024

40 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

10 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

10 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

10 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

10 hours ago
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

10 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

11 hours ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

11 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

11 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

11 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

11 hours ago

More Stories From World