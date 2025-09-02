Open Menu

Death Toll Due To Earthquake Crosses 1,400 Mark In Afghanistan 

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2025 | 04:59 PM

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan 

Afghan Red Crescent reports that 3,251 people have been injured in earthquake, and more than 8,000 homes have been destroyed, leaving thousands homeless

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2025) The death toll due to the devastating 6.0 magnitude earthquake crossed 1,400 mark in eastern part of Afghanistan.

The earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan late Sunday night, according to official reports.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Afghan government, confirmed that the death toll has reached 1,411 following the quake that hit during the early hours between Sunday and Monday.

The Afghan Red Crescent reported that 3,251 people have been injured in the disaster, and more than 8,000 homes have been destroyed, leaving thousands homeless.

According to state media, Kunar province has been the hardest hit, with extensive damage reported across multiple districts.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) stated that the earthquake’s epicenter was near Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, at a shallow depth of 8 kilometers, which contributed to the extensive destruction.

Reports also indicate that a second tremor, measuring 4.5 magnitude, struck the same region just 20 minutes later, with a depth of 10 kilometers, further compounding the devastation.

Emergency response efforts are ongoing, with local and international humanitarian agencies mobilizing to provide aid and assess the full scale of the damage. The disaster has once again highlighted Afghanistan's vulnerability to natural catastrophes amid ongoing socio-political and economic challenges.

