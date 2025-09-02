Speculations Rise Over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s Rumored Relationship
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2025 | 01:00 PM
Speculation began after Adeel Hussain shared a photo on Instagram featuring himself with his niece and Saira Yousuf in a cheerful mood.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2025) The rumour of a possible relationship between Pakistani actress and model Saira Yousuf and actor Adeel Hussain are making rounds on social media, sparking curiosity among fans and media outlets alike.
The speculation began after Adeel Hussain shared a photo on Instagram featuring himself with his niece and Saira Yousuf in a cheerful mood.
The caption he posted with the picture — “I consider myself lucky to call you my life” — fueled widespread gossip about the nature of their bond.
The seemingly cryptic caption led many social media users to believe it was directed at Saira, though some dismissed the assumptions as baseless.
The duo, who first appeared together on-screen in 2011, have so far not confirmed or denied the reports.
Several celebrities and fans have weighed in on the matter. Former actress Sidra Batool commented that if the rumors are true, she is genuinely happy for them. Another user wrote that there would be nothing wrong if such a relationship develops while another was of the view that Saira and Adeel would make a better couple compared to Saira’s ex-husband Shehroz Sabzwari and his wife, Sadaf Kanwal.
The two actors were last spotted together at the launch of Saira Yousuf’s clothing brand and later at a wedding event, further fueling speculation.
Saira Yousuf married Shehroz Sabzwari in October 2012, but the couple divorced in February 2020. They share a daughter, Nooreh.
Shehroz later married model Sadaf Kanwal in May 2020, and the couple welcomed a daughter Zahra in August.
Recent Stories
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship1 minute ago
-
NAPA to suspends classes and performances5 days ago
-
Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 5710 days ago
-
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz11 days ago
-
Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 6511 days ago
-
Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during KP floods13 days ago
-
Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair13 days ago
-
Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot15 days ago
-
Egyptian actor Taimour drowns while saving son from sea waves15 days ago
-
Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says she still believes in love15 days ago
-
Tribute paid to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan17 days ago
-
Fiza Ali criticizes Veena Malik over controversial videos with young men19 days ago