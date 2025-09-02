Open Menu

Speculations Rise Over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s Rumored Relationship

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Speculation began after Adeel Hussain shared a photo on Instagram featuring himself with his niece and Saira Yousuf in a cheerful mood.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2025) The rumour of a possible relationship between Pakistani actress and model Saira Yousuf and actor Adeel Hussain are making rounds on social media, sparking curiosity among fans and media outlets alike.

The speculation began after Adeel Hussain shared a photo on Instagram featuring himself with his niece and Saira Yousuf in a cheerful mood.

The caption he posted with the picture — “I consider myself lucky to call you my life” — fueled widespread gossip about the nature of their bond.

The seemingly cryptic caption led many social media users to believe it was directed at Saira, though some dismissed the assumptions as baseless.

The duo, who first appeared together on-screen in 2011, have so far not confirmed or denied the reports.

Several celebrities and fans have weighed in on the matter. Former actress Sidra Batool commented that if the rumors are true, she is genuinely happy for them. Another user wrote that there would be nothing wrong if such a relationship develops while another was of the view that Saira and Adeel would make a better couple compared to Saira’s ex-husband Shehroz Sabzwari and his wife, Sadaf Kanwal.

The two actors were last spotted together at the launch of Saira Yousuf’s clothing brand and later at a wedding event, further fueling speculation.

Saira Yousuf married Shehroz Sabzwari in October 2012, but the couple divorced in February 2020. They share a daughter, Nooreh.

Shehroz later married model Sadaf Kanwal in May 2020, and the couple welcomed a daughter Zahra in August.

