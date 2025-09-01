President Xi expresses condolences over Afghanistan earthquake

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday expressed deep condolences to the victims of the earthquake in Afghanistan while addressing the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" Meeting in Tianjin.

"I wish the Afghan government and people would overcome difficulties and rebuild their homes as soon as possible," President Xi said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said during a press conference that China is closely monitoring the earthquake in Kunar Province, eastern Afghanistan, and expresses deep condolences for the victims.

Guo's words were made in response to inquiries asking about comments on reports that an earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, causing significant casualties and property damage and whether China will offer aid to Afghanistan.

China is closely monitoring the earthquake in Kunar Province, eastern Afghanistan, which has resulted in heavy loss of life and injuries, and expresses deep condolences for the victims and sincere sympathy to the families of the deceased and the injured, Guo noted.

The Chinese side believes that under the leadership of the Afghan government, the Afghan people will surely overcome the impact of this disaster and rebuild their homes, and is willing to provide disaster relief assistance to Afghanistan within its capacity based on Afghanistan's needs, said the spokesperson.

The death toll from the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan's Kunar and Nangarhar provinces has risen to 622, with 1,555 others injured, the country's Ministry of Interior Affairs said in a statement.

