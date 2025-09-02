Open Menu

Indian Woman Finds Missing Husband After Seven Years Through Instagram Reel

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2025 | 12:40 PM

In video, Shailu recognizes Jitendra walking with another woman in Ludhiana

Hardoi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2025) In a bizarre turn of events, a woman in India discovered her husband — who had been missing for seven years — through an Instagram reel.

The Indian media reported that Jitendra Kumar married Shailu in 2017, and the couple later had a son. However, marital disputes and dowry-related harassment soon created rifts in the household. In 2018, Jitendra suddenly disappeared, prompting Shailu to lodge a missing person report.

At the time, Jitendra’s family accused Shailu’s relatives of murdering him, but despite years of search efforts, his whereabouts remained unknown. The case took an unexpected turn recently when Shailu was scrolling through Instagram and came across a reel that appeared to feature her missing husband.

In the video, she recognized Jitendra walking with another woman in Ludhiana. Shailu claims that her husband secretly remarried and has been living in Ludhiana with his new wife. She further alleged that Jitendra’s family was aware of the situation but deliberately concealed it.

Police have now reopened investigations based on Shailu’s complaint. The authorities confirmed that legal proceedings are being initiated to verify the claims and take appropriate action.

The unusual case has sparked widespread attention in the local media, highlighting both the complexities of marital disputes and the surprising role social media can play in solving long-standing mysteries.

