Indian Woman Finds Missing Husband After Seven Years Through Instagram Reel
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2025 | 12:40 PM
In video, Shailu recognizes Jitendra walking with another woman in Ludhiana
Hardoi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2025) In a bizarre turn of events, a woman in India discovered her husband — who had been missing for seven years — through an Instagram reel.
The Indian media reported that Jitendra Kumar married Shailu in 2017, and the couple later had a son. However, marital disputes and dowry-related harassment soon created rifts in the household. In 2018, Jitendra suddenly disappeared, prompting Shailu to lodge a missing person report.
At the time, Jitendra’s family accused Shailu’s relatives of murdering him, but despite years of search efforts, his whereabouts remained unknown. The case took an unexpected turn recently when Shailu was scrolling through Instagram and came across a reel that appeared to feature her missing husband.
In the video, she recognized Jitendra walking with another woman in Ludhiana. Shailu claims that her husband secretly remarried and has been living in Ludhiana with his new wife. She further alleged that Jitendra’s family was aware of the situation but deliberately concealed it.
Police have now reopened investigations based on Shailu’s complaint. The authorities confirmed that legal proceedings are being initiated to verify the claims and take appropriate action.
The unusual case has sparked widespread attention in the local media, highlighting both the complexities of marital disputes and the surprising role social media can play in solving long-standing mysteries.
Recent Stories
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel
Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth
More Stories From World
-
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel57 seconds ago
-
SCO-Pakistan partnership in agr-tech yields tangible results2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China vow to deepen all-weather strategic cooperative partnership32 minutes ago
-
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan13 hours ago
-
Consul General in Dubai urges support for flood victims in Pakistan13 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz address at SCO Summit fully demonstrates Pakistan's resolve to promote regional peace: Ch ..16 hours ago
-
President Xi expresses condolences over Afghanistan earthquake21 hours ago
-
U.S suspends visas for Palestinian passport holders: NYT21 hours ago
-
U.S. suspends visas for Palestinian passport holders: NYT23 hours ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to SCO, calls for dialogue, peace, regional connectivity24 hours ago
-
Tianjin's cauliflower seeds help address local industrial bottlenecks in Pakistan24 hours ago
-
China, SCO partners keen on sustainable growth17 hours ago