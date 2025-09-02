Open Menu

Actress Komal Aziz Reveals Why She Left Pakistan Showbiz Industry

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2025 | 04:47 PM

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

Komal, who rose to fame through her performances in popular drama serials and has also established herself as a successful businesswoman, spoke candidly about her experience in the showbiz world

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2025) Pakistani actress and entrepreneur Komal Aziz has opened up about her decision to step away from the entertainment industry, citing an unhealthy environment for educated individuals.

In a recent interview, Komal, who rose to fame through her performances in popular drama serials and has also established herself as a successful businesswoman, spoke candidly about her experience in the showbiz world.

When asked why she chose to leave the industry, Komal responded, *The environment of the showbiz industry is not suitable for educated people.”

She clarified that long working hours were one of the major challenges she faced. “I didn’t have any issues with payments in the industry because I was already earning well from my business,” she said.

“But I had serious concerns about the working environment.”

Komal revealed that poor hygiene conditions, such as unclean bathrooms, irregular meal times, and the constant presence of internal politics took a toll on her mental well-being.

Addressing another question, Komal said she did not form any real friendships within the industry. “No one really makes friends in showbiz. Friendships are just for Instagram and Facebook,” she remarked.

Her comments have sparked discussions on social media, shedding light on the off-camera realities many artists face in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Poor Showbiz Social Media Facebook From Industry Instagram

Recent Stories

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

54 seconds ago
 Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

8 minutes ago
 TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad po ..

TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..

22 minutes ago
 vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

4 hours ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

8 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

17 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

17 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

17 hours ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

17 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz