Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

Komal, who rose to fame through her performances in popular drama serials and has also established herself as a successful businesswoman, spoke candidly about her experience in the showbiz world
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2025) Pakistani actress and entrepreneur Komal Aziz has opened up about her decision to step away from the entertainment industry, citing an unhealthy environment for educated individuals.
In a recent interview, Komal, who rose to fame through her performances in popular drama serials and has also established herself as a successful businesswoman, spoke candidly about her experience in the showbiz world.
When asked why she chose to leave the industry, Komal responded, *The environment of the showbiz industry is not suitable for educated people.”
She clarified that long working hours were one of the major challenges she faced. “I didn’t have any issues with payments in the industry because I was already earning well from my business,” she said.
“But I had serious concerns about the working environment.”
Komal revealed that poor hygiene conditions, such as unclean bathrooms, irregular meal times, and the constant presence of internal politics took a toll on her mental well-being.
Addressing another question, Komal said she did not form any real friendships within the industry. “No one really makes friends in showbiz. Friendships are just for Instagram and Facebook,” she remarked.
Her comments have sparked discussions on social media, shedding light on the off-camera realities many artists face in the Pakistani entertainment industry.
