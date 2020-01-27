UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Earthquake In Turkey Rises To 38

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:37 AM

Death toll from earthquake in Turkey rises to 38

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey has risen to 38, the country's disaster relief agency said

ANKARA , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The death toll from a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey has risen to 38, the country's disaster relief agency said.

The 6.8-magnitude quake shook eastern Elazig province late Friday. Tremors were also felt in neighboring countries including Syria and Georgia.

Out of 1,607 injured people, 1,515 have been discharged from the hospital, while 45 people who were trapped under the debris of houses and buildings were rescued, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

A total of 844 aftershocks were felt, it added.

AFAD said rescue work continues in the region with more than 3,800 personnel, hundreds of vehicles and 22 sniffer dogs.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Syria Turkey Vehicles Elazig Georgia From

Recent Stories

Mission of PML, people still remember our tenure e ..

7 minutes ago

WHO chief to visit China on novel coronavirus outb ..

3 minutes ago

China's Hubei reports 371 new cases of novel coron ..

3 minutes ago

China allocates 300 mln yuan for coronavirus contr ..

3 minutes ago

India violates basic human right in IOK: Mishaal M ..

7 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coron ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.