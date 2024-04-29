Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2024) Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten, the newly-appointed Pakistan men’s cricket team red and white-ball head coaches, respectively are the special guests in the 48th edition of the PCB Podcast, which is available here for viewing and free downloading for editorial purposes.

The two well-sought-after, and highly regarded and respected coaches with distinguished cricketing careers have joined the Pakistan sides on two-year contracts. Kirsten will join the side after finishing his current assignment with Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, while Gillespie will assume charge in July for August’s home Test series against Bangladesh.

On Sunday, Azhar Mahmood was also confirmed all-format assistant coach for a two-year period.

Jason Gillespie:

Gillespie joined the PCB digital team from Cape Town and not only shared his excitement at joining the Test side, but also discussed his coaching style, his expectations from the Test side, how he wants to see the team progress, the importance of Test cricket and the significance of the fans and supporters in the journey.

“I love Test cricket. It tests every part of your game, physically and mentally. It tests techniques, and that’s the true test, which is very relevant. You only have to speak to players around the world, and they all love playing Test cricket. Players want to wear the country’s cap on their head and want to represent their country in Test match cricket.

“I simply want the Pakistan cricket team to play the style of cricket that’s going to suit them; for me, that’s important. My philosophy is - don’t try to be something that you’re not! There are going to be times when you have to grind it out, and that’s what Test cricket is. It’s a test of your skills, mental capacity and patience. There are times to attack and times to soak up some periods of cricket from the opposition.

“I like hardworking players and believe in discipline. We are in an entertainment business and I want to showcase our skills to the crowds and to our supporters. I want to play games, produce performances that mean something, and, more importantly, I want to win.

“The role of the fans in cricket is vitally important; without the fans, we don’t have a game. I’m very conscious that Pakistan cricket supporters are incredibly passionate. They want to see success, and they want the team to do well. I want the fans to be rest assured that the bad days are not going to be through a lack of effort or lack of preparation. We will be working hard and preparing very well.

“I completely understand and appreciate that. We’re going to have some great days in Test cricket for Pakistan, and there’s a chance we’ll have some not-so-good days.

But if we can bridge that gap and minimise those bad days and keep striving to have more good days, more good hours, more sessions, we can have some success.”

Gary Kirsten:

Kirsten joined the PCB digital team from Ahmedabad and spoke at length about his love for cricket, his coaching philosophy and style, and also explained why he took up the Pakistan job.

“I think Pakistan sits as one of the top four to five coaching jobs in the world internationally. The proposition to work with some of the best cricketers in the world was appealing to me. What is important is that I have the opportunity to work with some of the best cricketers in the world, and that excites me.

“My view on Pakistan cricket hasn’t shifted for a long time. There is always an expectation that it should be a high-performing team all the time. We know in team sports, that’s not always the case. It’s always wonderful from a coaching perspective when you can help them (players) unlock the real potential. That’s what I’m looking forward to. I’m really looking forward to working with those individual players and the team and assisting them that way.

“For me, the most important thing is establishing a really good environment for people to operate at their best, to understand where the players need to be challenged, but also at the same time where they need to be thoroughly enjoying what they do. I don't have the silver bullet to success, my role is to try and enable the players to play at the absolute maximum of their talents.

“That’s not an easy thing to do in any environment because there’s always a lot of noise. A team loses a game of cricket and then, you know, the noise pops up. What will be incredibly important will be our ability to stay on the course and hold our line in terms of what we believe is the right way to play the game.

“I am certainly a big fan of continuity and consistency. Those are two words that are really important to me. So, there might be some frustrations around players in and out of form, and that happens in the game. I would certainly push hard to make sure that the environment remains consistent. If I’m going to pick a player because I backed him, that player is staying and not going anywhere until and unless it gets to a point where we would have to make a shift. As a coach, I’m a big believer in continuity and consistency.

“My recipe is to stay under the radar in many ways and allow the players to enjoy the success and, when things aren’t going well, it’s to let know that we are all together in this to go where we want to go.”