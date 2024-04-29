Door-to-door Anti-polio Campaign Kicks Off In Afghanistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM
KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A four-day door-to-door anti-polio campaign kicked off in Afghanistan on Monday, the country's Ministry of Public Health said in a statement.
In line with the campaign, 10.72 million children under five will receive doses of anti-polio vaccines, said the statement, adding that a supplementary dose of vitamin A will also be provided to children aged six months to five years.
The campaign, due to heavy rains and cold weather, was delayed in the provinces of Bamyan, Daykundi, and Ghor, the statement explained.
There have been no reported cases of wild poliovirus in Afghanistan for five consecutive months, the World Health Organization reported in March.
