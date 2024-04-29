Crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" leads Chinese box office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Hong Kong action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" took the lead at the Chinese mainland's daily box office chart on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film grossed 12.79 million Yuan (about 1.8 million U.S. Dollars) on the day.

It was followed by "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, which raked in 5.63 million yuan.

"The Boy and the Heron," an Oscar-winning animated fantasy film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, came in third with a daily earning of 3.95 million yuan in box office revenue.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on Sunday totaled 34.15 million yuan.