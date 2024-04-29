Open Menu

Crime Thriller "Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In" Leads Chinese Box Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" leads Chinese box office

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Hong Kong action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" took the lead at the Chinese mainland's daily box office chart on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film grossed 12.79 million Yuan (about 1.8 million U.S. Dollars) on the day.

It was followed by "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, which raked in 5.63 million yuan.

"The Boy and the Heron," an Oscar-winning animated fantasy film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, came in third with a daily earning of 3.95 million yuan in box office revenue.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on Sunday totaled 34.15 million yuan.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Hong Kong Miyazaki Lead Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

2 hours ago
 Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

2 days ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

2 days ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

2 days ago
 England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

2 days ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

2 days ago

More Stories From World