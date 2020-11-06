UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Eta Hurricane In Guatemala Rises To 50 People - President

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 08:20 AM

Death Toll From Eta Hurricane in Guatemala Rises to 50 People - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The number of people killed by the hurricane Eta in Guatemala has reached 50, with the authorities evacuating residents from the disaster-hit areas, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said.

"Unfortunately, today in the morning four people have died, the number of victims has thus reached 50," Giammattei said at a press briefing on late Thursday.

The president stressed that more than 1,500 people were awaiting an immediate evacuation from the disaster-hit areas, which is complicated by the overflow of rivers.

According to weather forecasts, Guatemala will continue to face heavy rainfall within the next 48 hours. Nine departments of the country have already introduced a state of emergency.

Eta, which has been downgraded to a tropical depression, is currently in Honduras and moving toward the Caribbean Sea. 

