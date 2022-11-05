(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The death toll from a fire at a nightclub in the Russian city of Kostroma has preliminary reached 13, with 4 more people injured, a spokesperson of regional emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.

"According to preliminary data, there are 13 deaths already and 4 more people are injured," the spokesperson noted.

The fire erupted overnight at the "Poligon" nightclub and restaurant and spread over 3,500 square meters (37,670 square feet). According to the Russian emergencies ministry, 250 people were evacuated from the building.