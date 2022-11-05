MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The death toll from a fire at a nightclub in the Russian city of Kostroma has risen to 7, according to preliminary data, the Prosecutor's Office of the Kostroma region told Sputnik on Saturday.

"According to preliminary data, there are 7 deaths," a spokesperson of the Prosecutor's Office said.

The fire erupted overnight at the "Poligon" nightclub and restaurant and spread over 3,500 square meters (37,670 square feet). According to the Russian emergencies ministry, 250 people were evacuated from the building.